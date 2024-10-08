HDK says Congress using caste census to divert attention from MUDA issue

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, on Monday said that to divert public attention from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders are now talking about the caste census report. Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, dared the Congress to dissolve the Assembly and go for elections with the caste census issue.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said that every time serious allegations are made against the State Government, they (Congress leaders) try to divert people’s attention elsewhere. The survey was commissioned 10 years ago and the report was also submitted long back, but why it was not released until now, he questioned. “They accuse me of not allowing the release of the caste census report. It was handed over to Siddaramaiah before the Lok Sabha elections. Why there was no discussion about it until now?” Kumaraswamy said.

The state JDS president further accused the Congress leaders of trying to mislead the people and use the caste census report issue for their political gains. The report will not benefit any community, he added.

In response to a question on senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad’s remarks that the State Government must implement the report if even it leads to the fall of the government, Kumaraswamy dared Congress to dissolve the Assembly and go to elections with the caste census issue.

Kumaraswamy said that Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders can go before the people and say they will implement the caste census if given another chance. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says one thing in Delhi and Congress leaders in Karnataka say something else, Kumaraswamy quipped.