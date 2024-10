BENGALURU: The conflict in West Asia and the coming US elections have affected exports from Karnataka. Companies manufacturing automobile components, engineering and aerospace equipment, and iron castings have taken a hit. The Russia-Ukraine war, followed by the Israel-Palestine and Israel-Iran conflict have impacted the state’s exports, according to industrialists here. However, export of defence items to Israel has grown manifold.

“Export of automobile components from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Belagavi to Sweden, Germany and the Czech Republic has been impacted significantly due to the crisis in West Asia,” CR Janardhana, former president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told TNIE.

He said an industrialist, whose components were most sought after by the aerospace industry globally, was impacted so badly that he has shifted his business to the defence sector.”

MJ Prasad of Accutech Enterprises in Peenya, said, “We supply aerospace hydraulic tools and mechanical components to transportation systems in the US, Europe and Switzerland. The transportation costs through the sea have gone up due to the crisis in West Asia. The volume of orders placed has dipped by 30% to 40%.”

“Our foreign exchange reserves last week went down by $ 3.5 billion. This is an indication of the plummeting export business. From $701 billion per week, it dipped, instead of the usual trend of growth witnessed week on week,” said Dr Jacob Crasta, national executive committee member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).