BJP will appeal to President to dissolve state government, says Vijayendra

MANGALURU: “Congress came to power promising corruption-free governance. But within one-and-a-half-years of being in power, people are fed up with the state government. BJP will submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her to dissolve this ‘anti-Hindu’ government,” said BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of a party programme ahead of legislative Council bypoll, Vijayendra told reporters in Bantwal, “The Siddaramaiah government is indulging in rampant corruption and it has meted out injustice to backward class communities by misusing funds meant for their welfare. On the floor of the House, Siddaramaiah admitted to a Rs 87-crore scam in the Valmiki Board. Siddaramaiah, who kept denying his role in the MUDA scam, has now accepted his wrongdoing by returning the sites without demanding compensation,” he added.

He said the state government has not released funds for development works and ruling party MLA Raju Kage has publicly stated that the government lacks funds.

He condemned withdrawal of cases against what he called “anti-national elements” involved in riots in Hubballi. “A subcommittee under Home Minister G Parameshwara recommended the withdrawal of cases which is nothing but appeasement politics. Those who torched a police station and threw stones at police personnel are being protected by the state government by dropping charges. The NIA was investigating the case and dropping charges against such rioters is wrong. We will hold a massive protest in Hubballi on October 25 against the Cabinet decision to withdraw cases,” he added.

He exuded confidence that their candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur will win the upcoming Legislative Council bypoll seat, which was earlier represented by senior party leader Kota Srinivas Poojary.

On Channapatna bypoll and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that his son Nikhil will contest, Vijayendra said national party leaders will decide on the candidature of party MLC CP Yogeshwar, who is keen to contest the Channapatna bypoll. “We will field an NDA candidate,” he said. On Congress allegations on Prerana Trust receiving sites illegally, Vijayendra said the court has already ruled out any wrongdoing.

BJP state co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy, Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka and Council opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy were present.