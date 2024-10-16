BJP will appeal to President to dissolve state government, says Vijayendra

MANGALURU: “Congress came to power promising corruption-free governance. But within one-and-a-half-years of being in power, people are fed up with the state government. BJP will submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her to dissolve this ‘anti-Hindu’ government,” said BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday.
On the sidelines of a party programme ahead of legislative Council bypoll, Vijayendra told reporters in Bantwal, “The Siddaramaiah government is indulging in rampant corruption and it has meted out injustice to backward class communities by misusing funds meant for their welfare. On the floor of the House, Siddaramaiah admitted to a Rs 87-crore scam in the Valmiki Board. Siddaramaiah, who kept denying his role in the MUDA scam, has now accepted his wrongdoing by returning the sites without demanding compensation,” he added.
He said the state government has not released funds for development works and ruling party MLA Raju Kage has publicly stated that the government lacks funds.
He condemned withdrawal of cases against what he called “anti-national elements” involved in riots in Hubballi. “A subcommittee under Home Minister G Parameshwara recommended the withdrawal of cases which is nothing but appeasement politics. Those who torched a police station and threw stones at police personnel are being protected by the state government by dropping charges. The NIA was investigating the case and dropping charges against such rioters is wrong. We will hold a massive protest in Hubballi on October 25 against the Cabinet decision to withdraw cases,” he added.
He exuded confidence that their candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur will win the upcoming Legislative Council bypoll seat, which was earlier represented by senior party leader Kota Srinivas Poojary.
On Channapatna bypoll and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that his son Nikhil will contest, Vijayendra said national party leaders will decide on the candidature of party MLC CP Yogeshwar, who is keen to contest the Channapatna bypoll. “We will field an NDA candidate,” he said. On Congress allegations on Prerana Trust receiving sites illegally, Vijayendra said the court has already ruled out any wrongdoing.
BJP state co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy, Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka and Council opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy were present.
Ask state govt to reconsider decision on Hubballi riot accused: Chalavadi to prez, PM
Council opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has written to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, asking them to prevail upon the state government to reconsider its decision to withdraw cases against Hubballi riot accused. The BJP leader said the decision is against the Constitution as some of the cases have been filed under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act.
Narayanaswamy alleged in his letter that the state government is continuing with a series of initiatives to appease a certain section of people. But this time it has gone too far by withdrawing cases that are anti-national in nature, he added. Narayanaswamy said the cabinet decision itself is anti-constitutional and anti-national. A mob of 158 people, who face serious allegations, will be allowed to go scot free because of this decision.
Ramalinga reddy justifies govt’s decision to withdraw rioting cases
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday justified the state government’s move to withdraw cases against those allegedly involved in rioting in Hubli in 2022. Reddy said cases against farmers, pro-Kannada activists, those facing charges for putting ‘Pay CM’ posters, and many others involved in protests have been withdrawn. After petitions were received by the Home Department, the government followed due process for withdrawal of cases, he said.
The BJP government had withdrawn over 380 cases, including 182 serious cases such as hate speech and moral policing. The BJP government had withdrawn cases against members of SDPI, PFI, and Bajrang Dal, stated Reddy. Cases against many BJP leaders were also withdrawn, when their party was in power in the state, he added. State Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu said a petition was submitted to the state government, appealing for the withdrawal of cases registered in Old Hubli police station. The cases were withdrawn, keeping in mind public interest, he claimed.