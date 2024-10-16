'My son has come back': Grieving family of Renukaswamy blessed with baby boy

CHITRADURGA: The family of Renukaswamy, whose murder rocked the state in June, rejoiced on Wednesday morning with the arrival of a new member.
Renukaswamy's wife Sahana gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Chitradurga city. This comes amidst the ongoing case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his associate Pavithra Gowda and others in connection with the murder.
Kashinathaiah, the father of Renukaswamy, expressed gratitude to the hospital staff and said his daughter-in-law and the baby were doing fine.
With tears flowing, he said, "My son has come back in the form of a baby. She gave birth to the baby at 6.55 a.m.," he stated.
"The doctors who took care of my daughter-in-law have done the delivery free of cost and I thank them," he said.
When asked about the case, he stated, "I don't want to talk about it now. What matters to me is the mother and child, they are doing good. I want to thank Dr Mallikarjun of Keerthi Hospital who called my daughter-in-law twice a week for a medical check-up and today they ensured normal delivery."
Amid their ongoing quest for justice over Renukaswamy's death, the family has found a glimmer of joy with the arrival of the baby.
The family has demanded the trial of the case in a fast-track court. They had welcomed the judgement by the court to quash the bail petitions of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in the case.
Renukaswamy's body was discovered near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli region on June 9. The 33-year-old was kidnapped, tortured with wooden sticks and electric shocks, and beaten brutally in a shed. This was reportedly a result of Renukaswamy sending inappropriate messages to Darshan's friend Pavithra Gowda.
Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy.