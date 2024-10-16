'My son has come back': Grieving family of Renukaswamy blessed with baby boy

CHITRADURGA: The family of Renukaswamy, whose murder rocked the state in June, rejoiced on Wednesday morning with the arrival of a new member.

Renukaswamy's wife Sahana gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Chitradurga city. This comes amidst the ongoing case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his associate Pavithra Gowda and others in connection with the murder.

Kashinathaiah, the father of Renukaswamy, expressed gratitude to the hospital staff and said his daughter-in-law and the baby were doing fine.

With tears flowing, he said, "My son has come back in the form of a baby. She gave birth to the baby at 6.55 a.m.," he stated.

"The doctors who took care of my daughter-in-law have done the delivery free of cost and I thank them," he said.