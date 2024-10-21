MUDA: ED takes away 800 pages of papers, hard disk

MYSURU: Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials, probing the MUDA site allotment scam, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi BM, concluded their two-day raid and took away 800 pages of documents and a hard disk from the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The officers carried out searches till 2.30 am on Sunday and sought documents related to sites allotted under the 50:50 ratio. MUDA Commissioner AN Raghunandhan and other officers furnished all the correspondence related to 3 acres 18 guntas of land in Kesare owned by Parvathi and 24 sites allotted to her by MUDA in the upmarket Vijayanagar. The ED officials took both soft and hard copies and got them photocopied. The seized documents were packed and moved under police security.

During the 41-hour raid, the ED officials camped in the MUDA office with round-the-clock protection from around 20 armed CRPF personnel along with local police.

Raghunandan told reporters that MUDA officials completely cooperated with ED officials during the investigation. “MUDA will resume its normal operations from Monday,” he said.

The Lokayuktha police, meanwhile, who are also probing the MUDA site scam, interrogated former deputy commissioner and Raichur MP Kumar Naik, who had served in Mysuru and denotified the land in Kesare.

The Lokayuktha police posed a series of questions to him on approving the conversion of agricultural land on Survey Number 464 in Kesare. They also sought details of the spot visit and asked Naik whether he had gone through the records submitted by Accused No. 4 Devaraj and also on the missing signature of the witness.