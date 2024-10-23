HDK may be forced to field Nikhil, but will son rise up to challenge?

BENGALURU: JDS state president and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy seems to be left with no choice but to field one of his family members, especially his son Nikhil, in the Channapatna bypoll. Nikhil told party workers in Channapatna on Tuesday,
“My grandfather HD Deve Gowda and my father HD Kumaraswamy did not lose heart though they lost polls in the past. But they organised the party. I too have lost two elections consecutively, but toured the state including northern parts to organise the party.”
Both Nikhil and Kumaraswamy attacked CP Yogeshwara, who resigned as BJP MLC on Monday and is still to decide on his next move. They said Yogeshwara is damaging the NDA pact, though JDS offered him the party ticket. “Yogeshwara has B forms of five parties, as he himself is claiming,” Kumaraswamy ridiculed.
He said, “I have overseen many bypolls when the party was in a bad shape. I am not afraid of the Channapatna bypoll as hardcore JDS workers are backing me.” He broke down while narrating stories of former JDS leaders letting him down despite benefiting from the party.
He clarified that there will be no threat to JDS’ alliance with BJP as he has high regards for PM Narendra Modi and BJP central leadership. Nikhil said, “If Deve Gowda had not advised to sever the JDS’ alliance with BJP in 2007, Kumaranna would have been CM for 15 years.”
Deve Gowda, who was present at the meeting, did not speak. JDLP leader CB Suresh Babu and senior party leader Jayamuthu, who are alternative candidates if Nikhil is not fielded, were present. However, the grapevine is still buzzing that Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha too could be a candidate. With three days to go for filing of nominations to end, Kumaraswamy has maintained that he has ample time to decide.
‘Nadda, Joshi advised us to field Yogeshwara’
“BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had asked me to give the JDS ticket to Yogeshwara. However, Congress leaders are queuing up to welcome him,” said
HD Kumaraswamy. After meeting Channapatna party workers and leaders, Kumaraswamy said he understands their sentiments. “There is confusion among local BJP leaders. I will decide, considering all developments,” he added.
“Since morning, Congress leaders have been giving statements welcoming Yogeshwara to their party. Three days ago, Nadda had asked me whether the JDS ticket could be given to Yogeshwara and we had decided to respect his words. I had also discussed this matter within our party,” Kumaraswamy said.
“Earlier, Yogeshwara used to say he would contest from any party. Then he changed his stand. Now he is saying he will contest from BJP or as an independent. If Congress leaders are zeroing in and are ready to welcome Yogeshwara, what should I do,” he asked.