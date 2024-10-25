It’s Nikhil vs Yogeshwara in Channapatna

BENGALURU: JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy was on Thursday declared as the NDA candidate for the November 13 bypolls from the Channapatna Assembly constituency. Nikhil is the son of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda. Nikhil, 36, will take on former minister CP Yogeshwara of the Congress. Yogeshwara resigned as BJP MLC earlier this week and joined the Congress.

The decision to field Nikhil, the JDS youth-wing chief, was taken after the alliance partners—JDS and BJP—weighed their options by holding a series of meetings.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessing is there (for Nikhil). Hundred percent Nikhil will win,” said BJP Parliamentary Board Member and former CM BS Yediyurappa, who announced Nikhil’s candidature after holding a discussion with leaders of both parties at his residence.

Yediyurappa further said that all the key leaders from the BJP and JDS will campaign together. He refused to comment on Yogeshwara, who switched to Congress from the BJP, saying that there is no need to talk about defectors.

Earlier, former PM HD Deve Gowda, who chaired the JDS Channapatna leaders’ and workers’ meeting, said that Nikhil did not want to contest and wished to get a party worker elected as an MLA. But he was forced to become the candidate by JDS workers, he said. “I will go to Channapatna as Nikhil will file his nomination papers on Friday and camp there (to campaign extensively),” Deve Gowda said.

Echoing similar thoughts, an emotionally charged HD Kumaraswamy said that JDS workers put pressure to field Nikhil from Channapatna. “Whenever a question on JDS’ survival arose, my family members were fielded as candidates in the past,” Kumaraswamy said.