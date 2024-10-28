Channapatna bypolls will be beginning of end for Congress: HDK

HASSAN: Predicting political polarisation after the Channapatna bypoll, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the election results will pave the way for the decline of Congress in the state.

After visiting the Hasanamba temple here with his wife Anitha, daughter-in-law and grandson, the JDS state president said he is confident that his son Nikhil will win the Channapatna constituency as the party has a strong base there. “Nikhil also has public sympathy as he was defeated in two previous elections due to the conspiracy of Congress leaders. He will taste victory against the best efforts of Congress,” he said.