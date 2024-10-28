Karnataka

Channapatna bypolls will be beginning of end for Congress: HDK

After visiting the Hasanamba temple here with his wife Anitha, daughter-in-law and grandson, the JDS state president said he is confident that his son Nikhil will win the Channapatna constituency.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his family offer prayers at Hasanamba temple in Hassan on Sunday
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his family offer prayers at Hasanamba temple in Hassan on Sunday Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HASSAN: Predicting political polarisation after the Channapatna bypoll, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the election results will pave the way for the decline of Congress in the state.

After visiting the Hasanamba temple here with his wife Anitha, daughter-in-law and grandson, the JDS state president said he is confident that his son Nikhil will win the Channapatna constituency as the party has a strong base there. “Nikhil also has public sympathy as he was defeated in two previous elections due to the conspiracy of Congress leaders. He will taste victory against the best efforts of Congress,” he said.

Channapatna bypoll: Nikhil prepares ground for Gowda’s entry

Coming down heavily on Congress Channapatna candidate CP Yogeshwara for making “false statements” against coalition partners JDS and BJP, he said, “Why did Yogeshwara refuse to contest as the NDA candidate though the top brass decided to give him the B-form?”

Claiming that he is not getting the support of the state government in his bid to revive sick industries, Kumaraswamy said it will become difficult to set up new major industries in the state if the government does not shed this attitude.

Karnataka: To woo voters in Channapatna, ‘DKS as CM’ slogan rises again
