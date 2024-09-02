Congress to hold division-wise rallies in support of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Congress working president and Council chief whip Saleem Ahmed said, “Many district-level leaders have requested permission from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee to organise rallies in their respective taluks or districts.”

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre who hails from Bidar said, “We will continue to hold rallies and protests. We will continue to support Siddaramaiah till justice is done.’’

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said, “From the Belagavi division, we are also eager to hold a rally once the state unit gives us the green light.”

Conspiracy charge

Congress leaders suggest that a conspiracy is being plotted against Siddaramaiah, involving the misuse of constitutional offices, including Raj Bhavan. They have said they have no choice but to protest.

Meanwhile, political analysts said the AHINDA groups have backed Siddaramaiah since 2005-6 when his participation in AHINDA rallies and meetings led to a problem in the JDs party and he was expelled from the JDs and he later joined Congress