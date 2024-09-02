Deshpande wishes to be Karnataka CM, if Congress and Siddaramaiah agree

MYSURU: Veteran Congress leader RV Deshpande said that he would be keen to rise to the chief minister’s post, if the Congress high command and chief Minister Siddaramaiah agree.

Deshpande said he is tired of being a minister, as in the previous government, and has the ambition of becoming the chief minister. Speaking to the media here, he said there is no question of leadership change in the state.

“But one should have ambition in life. I am two years older than the CM. Even if the high command permits me to be CM, Siddaramaiah should also give his approval.” Clarifying that he and Siddaramaiah are good friends,