Deshpande wishes to be Karnataka CM, if Congress and Siddaramaiah agree

MYSURU: Veteran Congress leader RV Deshpande said that he would be keen to rise to the chief minister’s post, if the Congress high command and chief Minister Siddaramaiah agree.
Deshpande said he is tired of being a minister, as in the previous government, and has the ambition of becoming the chief minister. Speaking to the media here, he said there is no question of leadership change in the state.
“But one should have ambition in life. I am two years older than the CM. Even if the high command permits me to be CM, Siddaramaiah should also give his approval.” Clarifying that he and Siddaramaiah are good friends,
Deshpande claimed that Siddaramaiah would be the CM for a full five-year term.
He, however, stated that there is no talk of leadership change in the state, claiming that the meeting between ministers Dr G Parameshwara and Satish Jarkiholi was only to discuss departmental issues and nothing else.
Deshpande further claimed that Siddaramaiah had no role to play in the MUDA scam case, adding that those making accusations have failed to furnish details.
Deshpande added that Ramakrishna Hegde had resigned as chief minister, when phone-tapping allegations were levelled against him. But value-based politics are a thing of the past.
Later, honouring toppers of the Brahmin community at an event organised by the Adarsha Seva Sangha at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama, Deshpande said Brahmin students are not getting the expected support from the governments. He called upon prosperous families to extend financial support to such students from poor backgrounds.