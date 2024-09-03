Dr G Parameshwara may be top choice if Karnataka CM post falls vacant

As Congress navigates this uncertain period, several potential leaders have already been ruled out to take over as chief minister. Though AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was initially considered, a recent controversy over the allotment of a KIADB site to a trust managed by his family has cast a shadow over his candidacy. Industries Minister MB Patil’s prospects have also been compromised because of another land-related issue. It is said that Satish Jarkiholi and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa are not being considered seriously, likely because of their history with JDS. Former KPCC president RV Deshpande on Sunday said he too is interested in taking up the post, but his chances remain slim as he is a Brahmin and there is limited support for candidates from the community from the 136 party MLAs.

It is also significant that Parameshwara and Jarkiholi recently met discontented BK Hariprasad.

Parameshwara, who spent eight years as KPCC president, narrowly missed becoming chief minister in 2013 after he faced an unexpected defeat. His chance could come soon as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was widely believed to be a successor to Siddaramaiah, is seen being on the defensive.