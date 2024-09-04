All’s not well in Congress, Karnataka CM’s chair shaky: Bommai

GADAG: The chief minister’s chair is shaky as the government has not done any work in the last one year and disillusioned Congress MLAs have triggered a conflict within the ruling party, said former CM and Haveri-Gadag MP Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday.

“While Congress claims everything is fine, internally there is a lot of political backstabbing. When we look at the state’s history, Virendra Patil was one of the strongest chief ministers of Congress, but yet all MLAs were made to switch sides overnight. D Devaraj Urs then replaced him with R Gundu Rao. Urs was reelected CM for the second time by his own strength. S Bangarappa had the support of 183 MLAs, yet even he was replaced as CM. Such politics will continue,” he commented.

Asked if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would go to jail in the MUDA case, Bommai replied, “As a responsible former chief minister, I will not predict the future. The law will take its course.”