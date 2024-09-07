Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara reaches out to CM Siddaramaiah’s supporters

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post in case it falls vacant, appears to be taking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s supporters into confidence one after the other, possibly with the CM’s assent.

He met PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi over lunch recently, and met Industries Minister MB Patil over breakfast at the latter’s residence on Friday. The duo discussed the political situation and outcome of the High Court’s decision with regard to the MUDA case against the CM, according to sources.

They travelled with Siddaramaiah in his car for the Yettinahole project inauguration in Sakleshpur, though what transpired between them is not known.