Communal clash in Nagamangala: Section 144 imposed, 46 arrested, holiday declared for schools, colleges

MYSURU: Section 144 has been imposed in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district following the stone pelting during a Ganesh procession on Wednesday night.
Authorities have also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the taluk.
Mandya deputy commissioner Dr Kumar addressing the media, stated, "During the Ganesh procession on Wednesday night, as it passed near a religious center, miscreants initiated stone pelting.”
“Protests followed shortly after. Both the SP and I, along with the IGP, rushed to the spot. We have taken all necessary steps to restore normalcy. Three shops were set on fire. Section 144 will remain in place until midnight on September 14," he added.
Following the stone pelting incident, several individuals were detained by the police late Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday.
In response, relatives and parents of the detained youths gathered outside the Nagamangala Town Police Station on Thursday morning. Several among the detained individuals were claiming to be minors, and their families pleaded with the authorities to release them.
Some women claimed that their children were innocent and wrongfully detained. Inspector Niranjan, who addressed the crowd, assured them that those found innocent would be released following investigation.
However, the police stated, "The law will take its course. Please allow us to perform our duties as per the legal framework."
On Wednesday night after the stone pelting incident, miscreants set fire to six shops, and 13 small establishments were damaged in the chaos.
The affected shops included a utensil store and a bangle shop. Goods worth lakhs, including fancy items, were reduced to ashes, leaving the town shrouded in smoke. One of the worst-hit victims was a textile merchant whose shop, worth Rs 1.5 crores, was completely gutted.
Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi told the reporters that the situation in Nagamangala has returned to normal after the late-night unrest.
"A few miscreants initiated stone pelting and set fire to shop fronts. We have detained 46 individuals in connection with the incident. Investigations will reveal whether petrol bombs and swords were used. For now, Section 144 remains in effect," the SP said.