Communal clash in Nagamangala: Section 144 imposed, 46 arrested, holiday declared for schools, colleges

MYSURU: Section 144 has been imposed in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district following the stone pelting during a Ganesh procession on Wednesday night.

Authorities have also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the taluk.

Mandya deputy commissioner Dr Kumar addressing the media, stated, "During the Ganesh procession on Wednesday night, as it passed near a religious center, miscreants initiated stone pelting.”

“Protests followed shortly after. Both the SP and I, along with the IGP, rushed to the spot. We have taken all necessary steps to restore normalcy. Three shops were set on fire. Section 144 will remain in place until midnight on September 14," he added.