Opposition blames Congress govt in Karnataka over violence during religious procession

BENGALURU: On Thursday, R. Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government for the perceived breakdown in law and order in the state. He specifically attributed the recent attack on a Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district to what he termed "appeasement politics."

Ashoka's remarks followed violent clashes that erupted the previous day between two groups during the Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town, Mandya. He took to the social media platform 'X' to express his concerns, alleging that the procession was targeted with stones, swords, and crude bombs.

In his post, Ashoka questioned, "Are we living in Karnataka or Taliban?" He accused the Congress government of emboldening what he called "anti-national elements" through its alleged appeasement politics. He linked the incident to previous controversies, including slogans raised in Vidhan Soudha and a bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe, suggesting a pattern of deteriorating law and order.