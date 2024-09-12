Opposition blames Congress govt in Karnataka over violence during religious procession

BENGALURU: On Thursday, R. Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government for the perceived breakdown in law and order in the state. He specifically attributed the recent attack on a Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district to what he termed "appeasement politics."
Ashoka's remarks followed violent clashes that erupted the previous day between two groups during the Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town, Mandya. He took to the social media platform 'X' to express his concerns, alleging that the procession was targeted with stones, swords, and crude bombs.
In his post, Ashoka questioned, "Are we living in Karnataka or Taliban?" He accused the Congress government of emboldening what he called "anti-national elements" through its alleged appeasement politics. He linked the incident to previous controversies, including slogans raised in Vidhan Soudha and a bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe, suggesting a pattern of deteriorating law and order.
Ashoka further criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that their policies have encouraged divisive elements. He warned that the Congress government would face significant repercussions for its handling of the situation, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in his post.
The police reported that tensions flared when the procession from Badarikoppalu village reached a religious site, leading to an argument and subsequent stone-throwing. The ensuing clashes resulted in vandalized shops and burned vehicles.
Authorities have since taken control of the situation, deploying additional police forces to the area. Prohibitory orders are in place until September 14 to prevent further unrest, and 46 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence.