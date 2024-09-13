Communal clash in Nagamangala: 20 shops burnt, 56 held

NAGAMANGALA: Tension prevails in Nagamangala after a communal clash during a procession taken out in the town to immerse Ganesha idols on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested 56 people in connection with the clash. Prohibitory orders have been clamped across the town and parts of Mysuru-Nagamangala highway. Educational institutions, shops and other commercial establishments in the town remained closed on Thursday.

According to sources, more people are likely to be arrested as police are examining the CCTV footage obtained from the affected areas. An argument broke out between youths from a particular community and those in the procession near a mosque on Mysuru-Nagamangala road. Soon, they exchanged blows and went on a rampage attacking shops and other business establishments.

They indulged in stone-throwing and even hurled petrol bombs. Some miscreants tried to disrupt power supply in the area. Twenty shops were set ablaze. The clash soon spread to the outskirts of Nagamangala and the highway where miscreants attacked vehicles with iron rods, logs and stones.