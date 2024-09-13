'Complete deterioration of law and order in Karnataka': BJP leader Ashoka

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka lashed out at the Congress and blamed it for the communal clash and stone-pelting incident during the Ganesha procession in Nagamangala in Mandya district.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the town on Thursday, Ashoka expressed his outrage, claiming that incidents like the one in Nagamangala are being downplayed by the Congress.

“For Congress, even a petrol bomb is a small incident. Maybe a missile or a rocket would seem like a big event to them,” he said, expressing anger towards Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s statement about the incident.

Ashoka accused the Congress of inciting such violence and claimed that the Nagamangala incident was premeditated. They planned the riot in a place of worship, he alleged, recalling a similar disturbance that occurred last time over Ganesha festivities. He further questioned the preparedness of the authorities and the police. “Did the officers and police have no awareness? Were the police just sitting idle?” he asked.

Ashoka also stated that the law and order situation in Karnataka has completely deteriorated, alleging that certain communities feel that neither the law nor the government will take action against them.