'Complete deterioration of law and order in Karnataka': BJP leader Ashoka

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka lashed out at the Congress and blamed it for the communal clash and stone-pelting incident during the Ganesha procession in Nagamangala in Mandya district.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the town on Thursday, Ashoka expressed his outrage, claiming that incidents like the one in Nagamangala are being downplayed by the Congress.
“For Congress, even a petrol bomb is a small incident. Maybe a missile or a rocket would seem like a big event to them,” he said, expressing anger towards Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s statement about the incident.
Ashoka accused the Congress of inciting such violence and claimed that the Nagamangala incident was premeditated. They planned the riot in a place of worship, he alleged, recalling a similar disturbance that occurred last time over Ganesha festivities. He further questioned the preparedness of the authorities and the police. “Did the officers and police have no awareness? Were the police just sitting idle?” he asked.
Ashoka also stated that the law and order situation in Karnataka has completely deteriorated, alleging that certain communities feel that neither the law nor the government will take action against them.
Ashoka went on to accuse Congress of portraying Hanuman as a villain and now, being uncomfortable even with Ganesha. “The Congress has cast a malicious eye on Ganesha, and their government is heading towards total destruction,” he said.
Ashoka also demanded compensation for the shopkeepers who lost their businesses in the Nagamangala violence.
Meanwhile, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, lashed out at the State Government, accusing it of failing to protect Hindu activists.
Vijayendra condemned the police for remaining passive observers under pressure from the Ruling party, calling it a shameful display of inaction.
He recalled a similar incident in Keragodu, where a Hanuman flag was forcibly taken down. Vijayendra attributed these acts of violence to the anti-Hindu policies of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
“Miscreants are confident that they will be protected by the Congress government. If the government does not curb the evil forces organising anti-Hindu activities, it will be held responsible for the future consequences,” he warned.
He further cautioned that the “same hooligans who are now roaming the streets with weapons could soon target the homes of Congress MLAs and ministers”. He urged the government to stop its appeasement politics and demanded the immediate release of the detained
Hindu activists, as well as strict action against the anti-national elements responsible for the violence.
Former minister and BJP MLC CT Ravi lamented the extensive damage caused by petrol bombs, which destroyed shops and caused losses worth crores.
Ravi expressed concern over an FIR being filed against those who installed Ganesh idols. He called for a thorough investigation into the incident, stating that the attacks were premeditated, with petrol bombs and stones allegedly stored in places of worship.