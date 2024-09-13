'Priority is to maintain peace in society': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the state government will take action against the miscreants involved in violence in Nagamangala, irrespective of caste or religion, and appealed to people not to come under anyone’s influence.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said it is not a communal clash, and that 52 people from both groups were arrested.

Sharing it on his social media account, the CM said there is no doubt that the miscreants indulged in vandalism and pelted stones during Ganesha Visarjan in Nagamanagala to disrupt peace in society, and the state government has taken it seriously.

“In this connection, over 50 people were arrested. Our priority is to maintain law, order and peace in society,’’ he said. He said in the past one-and-half years, the state has been peaceful with no clashes or violence.

“Action will be taken against the miscreants, let them be from any caste or religion, we will not spare them. They have tried to divide the state in the name of religion, and action will be taken,’’ he said, and urged people to have patience and cooperate with government.