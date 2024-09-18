Atrocity case: MLA Munirathna sent to 14-day judicial custody

BENGALURU: Rajarajeshwari MLA Munirathna was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a special court on Tuesday. Munirathna was arrested in connection with an atrocity case registered against him by the Vyalikaval police on the basis of a complaint lodged by a former BBMP councilor. The police did not seek further custody of the MLA. Munirathna was produced before the special court to try cases against present and former MPs and MLAs after his two-day police custody ended on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli, representing the Munirathna, filed a bail application, arguing that according to Supreme Court guidelines, the MLA should be called for an inquiry first. If he fails to appear, the police could arrest him, and even if arrested, the MLA should have been issued a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC. Munirathna was arrested when he was heading to a temple in Andhra Pradesh, so the court could grant him interim bail, the advocate said.

The public prosecutor requested more time to file objections. The judge said without hearing the objection, he could not grant bail and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

Munirathna was shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara under tight security. The former minister was arrested on Saturday in connection with two FIRs registered against him at Vyalikaval police station for alleged harassment, threats and using casteist slurs.