Day after unrest, police bring situation back to normal in Davanagere

DAVANAGERE: The city, which was tense for some time on Thursday night, has returned to normalcy due to the timely action of the police. Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, who took the issue seriously, didn’t take any chance and ensured that normalcy returned within hours of the incident. The entire Old Davanagere city is normal and police have deployed 15 KSRP platoons in Shivamogga and Haveri, 8 District Armed Reserve (DAR) platoons and local police have not only brought the situation under control, but also ensured that the peace returns.
Everyone in Davanagere city is amazed with the police action in bringing peace in the city. Tension erupted in Old Davanagere’s Bethur Road and Aralimarada Circle during the Ganesha immersion procession on Thursday. However, the police arrived at the incident spot immediately and ensured the smooth immersion of the Ganesha idol.
SP Uma Prashanth told TNIE, “Thanks to my staff, superior officials of my department, KSRP platoon, DAR platoons and the public, who cooperated with me in bringing peace in the society, it was everyone’s support which gave me strength in effective policing.”
Kamalamma, a housewife of Bethur Road, said, “We were afraid and didn’t send our children to school on Friday. Adding to this, we didn’t come out of the houses, however, the swift action of police not only helped us to move freely, our children also attended the schools later.”
Saleem Ahmed, a 50-year-old fruit seller on PB Road said, “My family depends on the income generated from the sale of fruits. Thanks to the police whose timely action made Davanagere peaceful.”
After the provocative speech by Satish Poojari, trouble started and the youth from another community challenged Hindus to bring the Ganesh idol on Bethur Road.