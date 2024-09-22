Day after unrest, police bring situation back to normal in Davanagere

SP Uma Prashanth told TNIE, “Thanks to my staff, superior officials of my department, KSRP platoon, DAR platoons and the public, who cooperated with me in bringing peace in the society, it was everyone’s support which gave me strength in effective policing.”

Kamalamma, a housewife of Bethur Road, said, “We were afraid and didn’t send our children to school on Friday. Adding to this, we didn’t come out of the houses, however, the swift action of police not only helped us to move freely, our children also attended the schools later.”

Saleem Ahmed, a 50-year-old fruit seller on PB Road said, “My family depends on the income generated from the sale of fruits. Thanks to the police whose timely action made Davanagere peaceful.”

After the provocative speech by Satish Poojari, trouble started and the youth from another community challenged Hindus to bring the Ganesh idol on Bethur Road.