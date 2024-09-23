Kalyana Karnataka: Where development indices lag

After nearly a decade, the Siddaramaiah government held a Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi on September 17 this year, and announced a slew of 46 projects worth Rs 12,697 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka. The region comprises Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayanagar and Ballari districts.

The CM also announced that the expert committee constituted under the chairmanship of eminent economist Govind Rao would evaluate the implementation of the Dr DN Nanjundappa Committee recommendations, on addressing regional imbalance. The Rao Committee, which is due to give its report within six months, will also suggest measures to address regional imbalance.

The New Indian Express takes a look at the situation on the ground, challenges and developments in the region since the implementation of the Nanjundappa Committee recommendations in 2002, and after the amendment made to Article 371J for redressal of regional imbalance in Kalyana Karnataka in 2013.

HEALTHCARE