Resign on moral grounds: BJP to CM

BENGALURU: BJP on Tuesday demanded the immediate resignation of CM Siddaramaiah after the High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for an investigation against him in the MUDA site allotment case.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said the HC verdict was a victory for the party’s fight. “We had conducted a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru. Siddaramaiah has to resign on moral grounds,” Vijayendra said, adding that the BJP is determined to take the matter to its logical conclusion. Siddaramaiah should respect the court order and resign as CM, he added.

Further, he said that the judgment of the HC has proven that all are equal before the law. “This order has come after a prolonged debate and discussion. Several Congress leaders had called the governor an agent of the Union Government. They should apologise,” Vijayendra said. “Siddaramaiah had claimed that he would govern without any black mark. Now that the court has pronounced its judgment, we demand his resignation on moral grounds,” he added.

Vijayendra said that the HC has now validated the governor’s actions, confirming that his decision to call for an investigation was grounded in legality and constitutional principles. The claims made by Congress leaders, framing the governor’s decision as an unconstitutional attack on the CM, have proven to be without merit, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that in the previous Congress government between 2013 and 2018, KJ George and Santosh Lad had resigned as ministers. “Now, it is B Nagendra. If the CM has the attitude that the law is different for him, he has to change his attitude,” Ashoka added.