No question of CM Siddaramaiah's resignation, says Deputy CM Shivakumar after HC verdict

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said there is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning over the High Court dismissing his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for investigation against him in a site allotment case.

He alleged that there was a "big conspiracy" against the Chief Minister, as he asserted that the latter has done no wrong in the issue and will come out clean.

When questioned about BJP demanding CM's resignation over the High Court's order, Shivakumar said, "There is no question, the CM has not done anything wrong. He is not involved in any scam. It is a political conspiracy by the BJP against all opposition leaders in the country, this is what is going on."