Will Congress stand strong or will BJP force Siddaramaiah out?

BENGALURU: With the High Court verdict going against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the political plot is thickening in Karnataka. Party leaders have agreed on the first move an appeal against the HC’s single-bench judgment. The question at this point: Should the battle be fought in the Supreme Court, or should the CM exhaust his option of a Division Bench first?
Former legal adviser to the Karnataka government Brijesh Kalappa said Siddaramaiah should skip the HC Division Bench altogether and march straight to the Supreme Court. Some Congress leaders, though, suggested that they exhaust the HC options before going to the Supreme Court.
For now, Siddaramaiah stands defiant, declaring he has no intention of stepping down. Political analysts are already raising the question whether BJP will allow him any breathing space, or unleash a full-scale attack, forcing him to resign? The BJP is certainly in no mood to back down, and protests demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation are only the beginning.
Meanwhile, the Congress is putting up a united front, at least on the surface. Congress National General Secretary and former Karnataka state in-charge KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack, accusing the Modi-Shah regime of using the Governor’s office to destabilise a “pro-people” government, and vowed that Congress will fight the “Delhi Durbar” both legally and politically.
“Karnataka will not kneel,” he declared, insisting the party stands firmly behind Siddaramaiah. Yet whispers of conspiracy echo in the corridors of power, as CM aspirants jockey for position, awaiting their chance if Siddaramaiah is forced out.
With crucial elections looming in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Jharkhand, one political observer warned that Congress cannot afford the risk of sidelining their stalwart leader. But even within the party, concerns are growing about public perception. One Congress MP admitted privately, “We may stand behind Siddaramaiah for now, but we have to think how this looks to voters as we head into these critical state elections.”
As tension builds, one thing is certain: Siddaramaiah’s fate could shift the entire balance of power. Will the Congress hold the line, or will the BJP force its hand?