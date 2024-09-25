Will Congress stand strong or will BJP force Siddaramaiah out?

BENGALURU: With the High Court verdict going against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the political plot is thickening in Karnataka. Party leaders have agreed on the first move an appeal against the HC’s single-bench judgment. The question at this point: Should the battle be fought in the Supreme Court, or should the CM exhaust his option of a Division Bench first?

Former legal adviser to the Karnataka government Brijesh Kalappa said Siddaramaiah should skip the HC Division Bench altogether and march straight to the Supreme Court. Some Congress leaders, though, suggested that they exhaust the HC options before going to the Supreme Court.

For now, Siddaramaiah stands defiant, declaring he has no intention of stepping down. Political analysts are already raising the question whether BJP will allow him any breathing space, or unleash a full-scale attack, forcing him to resign? The BJP is certainly in no mood to back down, and protests demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation are only the beginning.