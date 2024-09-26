Special court orders Lokayukta probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, family in MUDA case

On Tuesday, the HC after upholding the Governor’s approval for a probe under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Siddaramaiah, vacated the interim stay order on proceedings pending before the Special Court, which passed the order on Wednesday.

The Governor gave approval for a probe in response to complaints filed by social workers Snehamayi Krishna, TJ Abraham and advocate Pradeep Kumar SP. Siddaramaiah had moved the high court against the approval, but suffered a setback with the HC dismissing it, observing that the investigation was undoubtedly required since he was “behind the smoke screen for every benefit that has flown to his wife in terms of the sites allotted to her”.

Referring to this, the special court said the High Court had also pointed out the prima facie role of Siddaramaiah, and hence should not fight shy of any investigation. Therefore, Lokayukta police should conduct the probe and submit the report by December 24, the Special Court said.

Earlier, senior counsel Lakshmy Iyengar, representing complainant Snehamayi Krishna, produced a copy of the High Court verdict before the Special Court, and argued in favour of an investigation.