BJP launches protests across Karnataka over arrest of karsevak in Ram temple agitation 31 years ago

The BJP state president B Y Vijayendra gave a call for protest on Tuesday alleging that the ruling Congress is repeatedly trying to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus in Karnataka.

Published: 03rd January 2024 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP protesting against the arrest of a Hindu activist in connection with the violence that broke out in Hubbali in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition | Shashidhar Byrappa

By PTI

BENGALURU: The BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday launched a protest in several parts of the state against the arrest of a Hindu activist linked to the December 1992 violence in Hubballi, in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Srikant Poojari (51) was arrested four days ago by the Hubballi-Dharwad police while disposing off pending cases.

Poojari had allegedly taken part in the agitation 31 years ago.

Recently, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara directed the police to pursue pending cases.

In this connection, police arrested Poojari in connection with the commotion in Hubballi in 1992.

The BJP state president B Y Vijayendra gave a call for protest on Tuesday alleging that the ruling Congress is repeatedly trying to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus in Karnataka.

Condemning the arrest, Vijayendra said it clearly showed the state government's intent behind reopening a 31-year-old case just days before the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

He said the BJP will expose the Congress government before the people of Karnataka and the country.

In Hubballi, the BJP staged a demonstration by taking out a march holding party flags, posters and banners demanding the immediate release of Srikant Poojari.

In Bengaluru, the party leaders staged a demonstration at Freedom Park.

Besides Vijayendra, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, MPs, former ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Byrathi Basavaraj, K Gopalaiah, MP P C Mohan and a large number of party activists took part.

