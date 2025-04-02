Internal tussle in Congress over CM post, says BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: Ahead of the BJP’s day-and-night protest against the State Government over price hikes, former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that people are struggling due to the continuous rise in prices, but Congress leaders’ primary concern is power rather than people’s welfare.
“There is an internal tussle for the CM’s chair within Congress,” Yediyurappa said. The BJP leader said that he would participate in the all-night protest satyagraha at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday, demanding that the State Government immediately rollback its “anti-people price hikes”.
The former CM urged everyone, regardless of their political affiliation to join the protest. After getting an overwhelming majority, the Congress is running a “Tughlaq Darbar” in Karnataka and neglected public welfare, he said.
He accused the State Government of increasing prices of petrol, milk, bus fares, and electricity tariffs, making life difficult for the lower and middle classes. The cost of installing transformers for farmers increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh, he said.
Hitting out at the government over reservation for Muslims in the government contracts, the former CM asked, “What crime have Hindus committed?” The BJP leader said the party is not against Muslims but the Chief Minister should treat all citizens equally.