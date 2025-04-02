Internal tussle in Congress over CM post, says BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: Ahead of the BJP’s day-and-night protest against the State Government over price hikes, former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that people are struggling due to the continuous rise in prices, but Congress leaders’ primary concern is power rather than people’s welfare.

“There is an internal tussle for the CM’s chair within Congress,” Yediyurappa said. The BJP leader said that he would participate in the all-night protest satyagraha at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday, demanding that the State Government immediately rollback its “anti-people price hikes”.

The former CM urged everyone, regardless of their political affiliation to join the protest. After getting an overwhelming majority, the Congress is running a “Tughlaq Darbar” in Karnataka and neglected public welfare, he said.