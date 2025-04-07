Greens rally against lifting of night ban in Bandipur reserve, MLA says no such proposal

MYSURU: Hundreds of activists, farmers and nature lovers from Mysuru and Bengaluru as well as neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala, took out a massive march and cycle rally in Bandipur on Sunday, urging the Karnataka government not to lift the night traffic ban in the national park.

Braving the scorching sun, the protesters marched from Kaggaladahundi to Sultan Bathery Road, holding ‘Save Bandipur’ placards to send a strong message to the government not to act on the proposal to lift the night traffic ban.

Wildlife photographer Senani said the biodiversity-rich Nilgiri biosphere, which covers 5,500sqkm, should be protected and people should understand the importance of conservation. “Roadkills pose a serious threat to every species, including frogs,” he said, highlighting the importance of the night ban.

Welcoming the Raitha Sangha joining the stir, Senani urged elected representatives to take a decision after understanding its impact on the environment. Environmentalist Saptha Girish stressed that neither night traffic nor road widening work should be allowed in Bandipur.

Seconding this, retired DCF of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Balachandar pointed out that vehicular movement in Nagarahole, BR Hills, MM Hills and Salem has been banned from 8pm. “But there is a lot of pressure to lift the night traffic ban in Bandipur, which will be alarming for wildlife,” he said.

Meanwhile, MLA Ganesh Prasad claimed that lifting of the night traffic ban was a rumour and there was no such proposal before the government.