Greens rally against lifting of night ban in Bandipur reserve, MLA says no such proposal

MYSURU: Hundreds of activists, farmers and nature lovers from Mysuru and Bengaluru as well as neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala, took out a massive march and cycle rally in Bandipur on Sunday, urging the Karnataka government not to lift the night traffic ban in the national park.
Braving the scorching sun, the protesters marched from Kaggaladahundi to Sultan Bathery Road, holding ‘Save Bandipur’ placards to send a strong message to the government not to act on the proposal to lift the night traffic ban.
Wildlife photographer Senani said the biodiversity-rich Nilgiri biosphere, which covers 5,500sqkm, should be protected and people should understand the importance of conservation. “Roadkills pose a serious threat to every species, including frogs,” he said, highlighting the importance of the night ban.
Welcoming the Raitha Sangha joining the stir, Senani urged elected representatives to take a decision after understanding its impact on the environment. Environmentalist Saptha Girish stressed that neither night traffic nor road widening work should be allowed in Bandipur.
Seconding this, retired DCF of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Balachandar pointed out that vehicular movement in Nagarahole, BR Hills, MM Hills and Salem has been banned from 8pm. “But there is a lot of pressure to lift the night traffic ban in Bandipur, which will be alarming for wildlife,” he said.
Meanwhile, MLA Ganesh Prasad claimed that lifting of the night traffic ban was a rumour and there was no such proposal before the government.
‘90% drop in roadkills’
In a memorandum submitted to the principal chief conservator of forests and park director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Chamarajanagar, the activists stated that 91 mammals of 14 species, 75 birds and 56 reptiles were killed prior to the night traffic ban between 2004 and 2007 on NH-766, that passes through the core of Bandipur forest. However, after the night traffic ban was enforced, the number dropped by 90 per cent, with just nine roadkills reported between 2022 and 2024.
They pointed out that vehicle entry to most wildlife sanctuaries and national parks across the country, including Karnataka, is banned from 6 pm to 6 am. The activists said, setting aside roadkills, poachers from Kerala have been caught hunting spotted deer, sambar deer and gaur in the Nilgiris and Gudalur.
On March 30 last year, Tamil Nadu forest officials arrested one Ameen, who had illegally entered the Kundha range in Nilgiris, armed with weapons. In another incident, a forest offence case was filed against two poachers by Gudalur (Tamil Nadu) forest staff on February 27.
The activists observed that Kerala has lost 763 wild elephants between 2016 and 2024 due to encroachment of forests, electrocution, shooting, poisoning and firecrackers. This is a huge number that translates into human-animal conflicts within the Nilgiri biosphere.
The United Conservation Movement Trust appealed to the government to maintain status quo so that farmers in the Nanjangud and Gundlupet regions are ensured a safe livelihood.