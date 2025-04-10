Environmentalists, farmers, and religious leaders protest against Kalasa Banduri project

BELAGAVI: While the Karnataka government is attempting to launch Kalasa Banduri project in haste even before the Centre's green signal, several green activists in the state and Goa continue their struggle to put brakes on it.

Stepping up efforts to protect the ecologically sensitive Mahadayi basin, several prominent environmentalists, farmers, religious leaders, and social activists held a public meeting in Khanapur on Wednesday to oppose the Karnataka government’s proposed land acquisition for the Bhandura water diversion project. The plan involves installing an underground pipeline in the Mahadayi basin, which critics say will have devastating ecological consequences.

The event, organized under the banner ‘Save Mhadei, Save Malaprabha, Save Khanapur Taluka, Save Rains’, saw many environmental leaders and activists terming the project as a serious threat to water security, forest cover, and livelihoods across Belagavi, Goa, and parts of North Karnataka.

At the meeting, the attendees passed resolutions to intensify opposition to the Mahadayi water diversion project. Farmer leaders and activists jointly called on the people of North Karnataka and Goa to unite in preventing what they described as a politically motivated initiative.

Protesters displayed placards and banners reading “Our Mhadei, Our Water, Our Bhimgad,” accusing Karnataka authorities of reviving a previously shelved plan under the guise of the Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project—this time without obtaining the necessary environmental clearances or permissions.

Addressing the gathering, veteran environmentalist Dilip Kamat warned that implementing the diversion would be catastrophic not only for Khanapur and Goa but also for North Karnataka as a whole. “Diverting the Kalsa, Bhandura, and other tributaries to the Malaprabha River will accelerate desertification in northern Karnataka and submerge forests and villages in the Western Ghats,” he said. “Deforestation in ecologically sensitive areas like the Bhimgad periphery would disrupt rainfall patterns and severely deplete water sources for both the Malaprabha and Mhadei riversm,” he added.