Pahalgam terror attack: Bharath Bhushan’s bedridden mother unaware of son’s death

BENGALURU: A bedridden Bharat Bhushan’s mother was unaware that her son had been killed in the terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Three residents of Bengaluru were among the victims of the terror attack that struck a tourist group in Pahalgam.
Around 11 people from Karnataka had gone on a trip to Kashmir with their families. Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru and Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga were killed in the terror attack, while nine Kannadigas are expected to return to Bengaluru and Shivamogga today.
Speaking to TNIE, Bhushan’s neighbours said that his parents are elderly, and his mother has been suffering from heat-related health issues. She is not yet aware that her son was killed in the attack. Just a week ago, she was discharged from the hospital. Bhushan’s father, a retired Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), was informed about the tragic news in the morning. They added that his brother Preetam, left immediately after hearing about the incident.
According to police, Bhushan and his family had gone on the trip on April 18 through a tour operator. He was previously employed as a software engineer and was currently running a diagnostic centre in Bengaluru.
Madhusudan Rao, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar and a native of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, was also killed in the attack. His neighbour, Babu, told reporters that Madhusudan had gone to Kashmir with his wife, daughter and son. As vacation for his children. Madhusudan, who worked as a software engineer in the city, had been living in Bengaluru for the past 15 years. His family members informed Babu about the incident. Babu added that Madhusudan was a good person, known for his kind and helpful nature.
Bhushan’s body is being flown back to Bengaluru on flights. Bhushan’s wife Sujatha, son Havish, brother Preetham Chennaveerappa, and others, including Narasim, K. J. Chandrashekhar, Srihari Prasad N., M. Deepu, and M. S. Rahul, were also part of the travel group.
Manjunath Rao, a resident of Shivamogga, was also killed in the attack. His body is being brought to Shivamogga, and his wife Pallavi R. (40) and son Abhijaya are also returning.
Madhusudan’s body is brought back to Chennai. His wife Venkata, daughter Medha, and son Mukund are also returning.