Pahalgam terror attack: Bharath Bhushan’s bedridden mother unaware of son’s death

BENGALURU: A bedridden Bharat Bhushan’s mother was unaware that her son had been killed in the terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Three residents of Bengaluru were among the victims of the terror attack that struck a tourist group in Pahalgam.

Around 11 people from Karnataka had gone on a trip to Kashmir with their families. Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru and Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga were killed in the terror attack, while nine Kannadigas are expected to return to Bengaluru and Shivamogga today.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhushan’s neighbours said that his parents are elderly, and his mother has been suffering from heat-related health issues. She is not yet aware that her son was killed in the attack. Just a week ago, she was discharged from the hospital. Bhushan’s father, a retired Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), was informed about the tragic news in the morning. They added that his brother Preetam, left immediately after hearing about the incident.