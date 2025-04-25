Tearful adieu to two Karnataka tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: The last rites of Bharat Bhushan and Manjunath Rao, who were shot dead by terrorists at Pahalgam in Kashmir, were performed with full state honours on Thursday.

Their mortal remains were flown to Bengaluru early Thursday. Emotionally charged scenes were witnessed as grieving family members broke down as Bharat’s wife, who was carrying their son, and Rao’s wife Pallavi R and their son Abhijaya stepped out of the airport. While the body of Bharat was taken to his residence in Mathikere, Rao’s was shifted to Shivamogga in an ambulance.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, LoP in the Assembly R Ashoka, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and other leaders paid their last respects to Bharat and consoled his family.

Hundreds of people, including friends and relatives of Bharat, attended the funeral.