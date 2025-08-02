Karnataka

Special court to pronounce sentence for Prajwal Revanna in rape conviction around 2:45 PM

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal, who was convicted by a special court on Friday in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him.
Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna at court premises in Bengaluru, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna at court premises in Bengaluru, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Photo | APTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: A Special Court here is likely to announce the quantum of punishment to former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna in a rape case, at 2:45 PM on Saturday.

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of sentencing on Saturday.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura.

She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna at court premises in Bengaluru, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Woman’s statement reveals heinous offence
Prajwal Revanna
Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case
Prajwal Revanna rape case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com