Ahead of Bengaluru protest, Congress seeks CEO's help to dig out old complaint regarding forged entries in voters' list

BENGALURU: Ahead of Congress party's planned protest on August 5 over alleged manipulation of electoral rolls in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura constituency, former minister H Nagesh has written to the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka seeking copy of a complaint he says was submitted in April 2023, accusing forged entries in voters' list.

However, the CEO's office has denied receiving any such complaint.

In a letter dated July 31, Nagesh stated, "We had earlier during April 2023 submitted a list containing details of alleged forged entries in the voters' list pertaining to our constituency 174-Mahadevapura. This issue is of grave concern as it affects the transparency and fairness of the electoral process."

He admitted that Congress did not have a copy of the submitted document.

"We have misplaced the list of documents. We do not have a copy of the submitted document for our records. We kindly request you to share a copy of the document which we had submitted," he said.