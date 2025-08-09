BJP leader Ashoka: What about vote fraud in other states?

BENGALURU: BJP leaders slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his attacks on the Election Commission of India and allegations of “vote theft” and other electoral malpractices in Karnataka.

Assembly Opposition leader R Ashoka asked Rahul why Congress is not questioning electoral fraud in other non-BJP states. “Why didn’t Rahul question his party’s alliance partner RJD in Bihar where Tejashwi Yadav has two voter cards. There are similar cases in New Delhi, but he is mum on those. In Kerala, where he was an MP, Youth Congress leaders were arrested in a voter scam. At the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, a small house had 18 voters. Who added their names? At Nagawara ward in Sarvajnanagar Assembly constituency, the Congress MP candidate got 5,965 more votes than their MLA candidate in the previous election. Similar incidents were reported at HBR Layout and Kadugondanahalli,” Ashoka said.