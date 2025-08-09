Renukaswamy murder case: Main accused who sent lewd messages to actor Ramya held

BENGALURU: The cyber crime police have arrested the main accused in the case pertaining to sending lewd messages to actor and former MP Ramya’s Instagram handle from various accounts of fans of actor Darshan.

The main accused has been identified as Pramod Gowda. When Ramya filed a petition with City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on July 28, Pramod was the only person mentioned in it. The other accused were the admins of 43 accounts. The cyber crime police have registered an FIR against Pramod Gowda.

Pramod Gowda, a resident of KR Puram, used his friend’s mobile phone to send lewd messages to Ramya. Among the many messages received by Ramya on her Instagram account, Pramod Gowda’s messages were said to be vulgar, abusive and threatening.