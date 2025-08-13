Karnataka

CCB Files 1,150-page chargesheet in Ex-DGP Om Prakash murder

The chargesheet, filed before the ACMM court, stated that the DGP's wife was upset over not getting her due share in the property and had frequent quarrels with Om Prakash over the issue.
Karnataka ex-DGP Om Prakash.
Karnataka ex-DGP Om Prakash.Photo | Special Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths recently filed a 1,150-page chargesheet in the brutal murder case of former Director General & Inspector General (DG and IG) Om Prakash, giving his daughter Kriti a clean chit.

Om Prakash (68), a 1981-batch IPS officer, was allegedly murdered by his wife Pallavi at their HSR Layout residence on April 20. He was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey house, while his wife and daughter were inside the building.

Karnataka ex-DGP Om Prakash.
Wife arrested in Karnataka ex-DGP Om Prakash murder case; claims domestic violence as motive

The chargesheet, filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, stated that Pallavi was upset over not getting her due share in the property and had frequent quarrels with Om Prakash over the issue. During one such dispute, she allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Pallavi has been named as the prime accused.

Although Kriti was on the first floor of the house at the time of the incident, investigators found no credible evidence of her involvement, and her name was dropped from the chargesheet, a senior police officer said.

It may be recalled that the investigation revealed Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder on Om Prakash’s face and poured cooking oil on him before stabbing him multiple times during a heated argument at the dining table. The HSR Layout police had registered a case of murder against Pallavi and Kriti based on a complaint by his son, Kartikesh, who lives separately.

Karnataka ex-DGP Om Prakash.
Murdered DG&IGP Om Prakash’s daughter booked for vandalising milk parlour
Central Crime Branch
chargesheet
Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM)

