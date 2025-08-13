CCB Files 1,150-page chargesheet in Ex-DGP Om Prakash murder

The chargesheet, filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, stated that Pallavi was upset over not getting her due share in the property and had frequent quarrels with Om Prakash over the issue. During one such dispute, she allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Pallavi has been named as the prime accused.

Although Kriti was on the first floor of the house at the time of the incident, investigators found no credible evidence of her involvement, and her name was dropped from the chargesheet, a senior police officer said.

It may be recalled that the investigation revealed Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder on Om Prakash’s face and poured cooking oil on him before stabbing him multiple times during a heated argument at the dining table. The HSR Layout police had registered a case of murder against Pallavi and Kriti based on a complaint by his son, Kartikesh, who lives separately.