CCB Files 1,150-page chargesheet in Ex-DGP Om Prakash murder

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths recently filed a 1,150-page chargesheet in the brutal murder case of former Director General & Inspector General (DG and IG) Om Prakash, giving his daughter Kriti a clean chit.
Om Prakash (68), a 1981-batch IPS officer, was allegedly murdered by his wife Pallavi at their HSR Layout residence on April 20. He was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey house, while his wife and daughter were inside the building.
The chargesheet, filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, stated that Pallavi was upset over not getting her due share in the property and had frequent quarrels with Om Prakash over the issue. During one such dispute, she allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Pallavi has been named as the prime accused.
Although Kriti was on the first floor of the house at the time of the incident, investigators found no credible evidence of her involvement, and her name was dropped from the chargesheet, a senior police officer said.
It may be recalled that the investigation revealed Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder on Om Prakash’s face and poured cooking oil on him before stabbing him multiple times during a heated argument at the dining table. The HSR Layout police had registered a case of murder against Pallavi and Kriti based on a complaint by his son, Kartikesh, who lives separately.