BJP MLA takes out massive rally to Dharmasthala temple, demands action against conspirators

MANGALURU: A massive rally was conducted by Yelahanka MLA and senior BJP leader SR Vishwanath from Yelahanka to Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, alleging that there is a massive false propaganda to defame the kshetra through the alleged burial case.
Speaking to the reporters in Dharmasthala, SR Vishwanath said, "India is a land of Sanathana Dharma. Dharmasthala is a powerful worship place of Lord Manjunatha Swamy under dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade. A well planned conspiracy to defame the kshetra is underway. We came from Yelahanka constituency in 400 vehicles at 6 am in a rally to the kshetra."
He added, "We are not against investigation into the Sowjanya murder case. But an unidentified person has now come forward claiming that he has buried hundreds of bodies of rape and murder in Dharmnasthala village. Government also believed him and formed a SIT."
"We also assumed that there might be some truth in his allegations and we kept quiet initially. But no bodies have been discovered during exhumation in several spots shown by the complainant. Hence, we decided to stand in support of Dharmasthala kshetra against false propaganda," he said.
"We also pray that Lord Manjunatha swamy himself will punish the conspirators, be it the foreign elements or locals. We will not allow tarnishing the image of our worship places by vested interests. Even SDPI has entered into the case and we need to understand the conspiracy behind the case," he alleged.
Asked whether the formation of SIT was wrong in the case, the MLA said, "When a person in the presence of advocates submits before the court that he has buried bodies of victims of rapes and murders, it will definitely direct to conduct a probe. I am not saying the government has taken a wrong decision by forming the SIT. We also welcome the formation of the SIT."
He added, "There should be an end to these allegations. How long does this kshetra have to be defamed over these allegations? This masked man has dug several spots, and soon there are chances of him asking to dig inside the temple also. SIT is expected to submit its report, and Home Minister is also expected to issue a statement in the assembly on Monday. DCM and other ministers have claimed that there is a conspiracy behind the case."
"Some YouTubers have made baseless allegations and no suo moto cases are registered. Now the government has understood the propaganda and all those conspirators behind the case must be punished," he demanded.