BJP MLA takes out massive rally to Dharmasthala temple, demands action against conspirators

MANGALURU: A massive rally was conducted by Yelahanka MLA and senior BJP leader SR Vishwanath from Yelahanka to Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, alleging that there is a massive false propaganda to defame the kshetra through the alleged burial case.



Speaking to the reporters in Dharmasthala, SR Vishwanath said, "India is a land of Sanathana Dharma. Dharmasthala is a powerful worship place of Lord Manjunatha Swamy under dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade. A well planned conspiracy to defame the kshetra is underway. We came from Yelahanka constituency in 400 vehicles at 6 am in a rally to the kshetra."

He added, "We are not against investigation into the Sowjanya murder case. But an unidentified person has now come forward claiming that he has buried hundreds of bodies of rape and murder in Dharmnasthala village. Government also believed him and formed a SIT."

"We also assumed that there might be some truth in his allegations and we kept quiet initially. But no bodies have been discovered during exhumation in several spots shown by the complainant. Hence, we decided to stand in support of Dharmasthala kshetra against false propaganda," he said.

"We also pray that Lord Manjunatha swamy himself will punish the conspirators, be it the foreign elements or locals. We will not allow tarnishing the image of our worship places by vested interests. Even SDPI has entered into the case and we need to understand the conspiracy behind the case," he alleged.