Will convince Rahul Gandhi, and return to cabinet: KN Rajanna

Rajanna claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tried in vain to convince the high command not to dismiss him.
Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna at an event in Bengaluru
Tumakuru: Former minister KN Rajanna on Friday asserted that he will get a cabinet berth again during the present Congress tenure, once he visits New Delhi and convinces the party high command. “After the assembly session gets over, I will go to Delhi and meet Rahul Gandhi. When the time comes, I will take up a ministerial post,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said Rajanna would make a comeback. “Why not, there are all possibilities of Rajanna getting back the cabinet berth, but I don’t know why he was dismissed,” he said. Rajanna claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tried in vain to convince the high command not to dismiss him.

“Three people have systematically conspired in Delhi to remove me. I can also conspire but I will not use it in this case,” he warned his detractors within the party.

