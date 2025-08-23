Dharmasthala mass burial case: Complainant arrested; remanded to police custody for 10 days

MANGALURU: The complainant who had alleged there were multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT formed to investigate these charges.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple was arrested for perjury after inconsistencies were found in the statements and documents provided by him. He has been remanded to police custody.

The complainant, who had so far appeared before the panel wearing a mask, has been identified as C N Chinnaiah, according to police information reported by news agency PTI.

He was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up following several hours of questioning. He was produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate Vijayendra, and the SIT sought 10 days’ custody for further investigation. The court granted the request, officials added, reports PTI.

The arrest comes day after Sujata Bhat told a news channel that she had lodged a false complainant stating that her daughter Ananya Bhat had gone missing in Dharmasthala in the year 2003, under pressure from some individuals. She had reportedly told that she did not have any daughter by that name and had made the false charges as she was aggrieved in a property case.

The Karnataka government and SIT had come under pressure to arrest the complainant, after the investigation team did not find human remains in majority of the places where he had claimed to have buried people under pressure from Dharmasthala temple authorities.