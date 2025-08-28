Dharmasthala victim Soujanya's mother urges SIT to conduct narco test on witness-complainant

MANGALURU: In a renewed appeal for justice in the 2012 rape and murder case of 17-year-old Soujanya in Dharmasthala, the victim's mother, Kusumavati, has submitted a formal request to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Pranab Mohanty, urging that the witness-complainant in the Dharmasthala mass burial case be subjected to a narco-analysis test.

Soujanya, a student from Pangala near Dharmasthala, was found brutally assaulted and murdered on October 9, 2012. Despite over a decade having passed, her family says the real perpetrators are yet to be identified and punished.

In her letter to the SIT, Kusumavati points out that the complainant, currently under SIT custody, has not disclosed crucial information he is allegedly aware of. She referred to statements made by the complainant's sister, during a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) hearing held in Ujire earlier this month.