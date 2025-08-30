RCB extends relief of Rs 25 lakh each for families of Chinnaswamy stadium stampede victims

BENGALURU: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the 11 victims who died in the tragic stampede that took place during the team’s victory celebrations on June 4 in Chinnaswamy stadium.

The franchise said the financial support was being extended under its new initiative RCB Cares.

“Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us. No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended ₹25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care,” the franchise posted on its official social media handles.

“This is also the beginning of RCB CARES: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve,” the statement added.

A day after RCB ended its 18-year title-drought, beating Punjab Kings in the final, thousands of fans had converged at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a felicitation ceremony and an open bus parade had been planned for the team.

However, the throng of people reportedly over two lakh people quickly overwhelmed the capacity of the stadium, which can accommodate just 32,000 persons, triggering a chaotic stampede at the gates. In the resulting chaos, 11 persons , all under the age of 40 lost their lives, and at least 50 others sustained injuries.

Shortly after the tragic incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. RCB had also announced financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the 11 families of the deceased as ‘a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity’.