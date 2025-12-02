Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar project unity with back-to-back breakfast meets amid leadership churn

In a fresh show of unity amid an ongoing leadership tussle, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s Sadashivanagar residence for breakfast — a meeting widely seen as orchestrated by the Congress high command.

The CM was received by Shivakumar and his brother, former MP D K Suresh. The visit comes three days after Shivakumar went to the CM’s official residence for a similar breakfast meeting, held as part of the party’s efforts to cool 'tensions' between the two top leaders.

“Today, DK Shivakumar invited me for breakfast. I agreed to come. We discussed the upcoming Assembly session. It was decided we should call a meeting of MPs on December 8 to discuss farmers’ issues and other matters concerning the state,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He added, “Both of us will accept the decision taken by the high command, especially Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka and Mallikarjun Kharge. If they call us to Delhi, we will definitely go. Tomorrow I am meeting KC Venugopal at a programme where both of us have been invited.”

On query about Shivakumar becoming CM, Siddaramaiah replies: “As and when the high command says.”

"Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision," Shivakumar posted on 'X'.