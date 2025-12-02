Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar project unity with back-to-back breakfast meets amid leadership churn
In a fresh show of unity amid an ongoing leadership tussle, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s Sadashivanagar residence for breakfast — a meeting widely seen as orchestrated by the Congress high command.
The CM was received by Shivakumar and his brother, former MP D K Suresh. The visit comes three days after Shivakumar went to the CM’s official residence for a similar breakfast meeting, held as part of the party’s efforts to cool 'tensions' between the two top leaders.
“Today, DK Shivakumar invited me for breakfast. I agreed to come. We discussed the upcoming Assembly session. It was decided we should call a meeting of MPs on December 8 to discuss farmers’ issues and other matters concerning the state,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.
He added, “Both of us will accept the decision taken by the high command, especially Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka and Mallikarjun Kharge. If they call us to Delhi, we will definitely go. Tomorrow I am meeting KC Venugopal at a programme where both of us have been invited.”
On query about Shivakumar becoming CM, Siddaramaiah replies: “As and when the high command says.”
"Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision," Shivakumar posted on 'X'.
Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath (a relative of Shivakumar), joined the two leaders for breakfast, which apparently had a combination of veg and non-veg dishes.
Shivakumar had said on Monday that he and Siddaramaiah were “working like brothers” and remained committed to delivering on the government’s promises. He dismissed talk of factionalism in the state Congress and blamed the media for “creating confusion”.
The breakfast meet that happened on Saturday, was reportedly initiated by the party leadership, which was aimed at breaking the deadlock over the leadership issue. Both leaders later stated publicly that there was “no confusion”, reiterating that they would abide by the high command’s decisions.
The latest show of bonhomie is being read as a signal that Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister, at least for now, especially with the Belagavi legislature session set to begin on December 8.
Speculation over a possible change of guard had grown after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, amid talk of a “power-sharing” formula purportedly discussed when the party took office in 2023.
Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara termed the breakfast meeting as a "good development", and expressed hope that all issues are settled.
"It's a good thing that our leaders are getting together again for breakfast. All we want is a peaceful settlement of whatever has happened over the month or so. As suggested by the high command, they are meeting for the second time. I hope all the issues are settled," he told reporters here.
Stating that it is just a reciprocal breakfast meeting, and nothing else, he said, "Siddaramaiah had called Shivakumar, and now Shivakumar has called Siddaramaiah. It's a nice development. We see it as a nice development."
On other leaders not being invited for the breakfast meeting, Parameshwara said, "We normally have a CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting, which is followed by dinner together. There is nothing wrong with it. We also feel that everything is going smoothly."
Regarding the demand from some sections to see him as CM, Parameshwara said, "Different people have different aspirations. I don't think it is wrong. Naturally, people want to see their own leaders (as CM), and express their aspirations when the time comes."
(With inputs from PTI)