Indigo flight cancellations lead to online wedding reception in Hubballi

HUBBALLI: It was a full house at a marriage hall in Hubballi. There were close to 700 guests for the reception waiting to bless the couple. But there was no bride and groom!
They were live on screen from Bhuvaneshwar!
This comes after nation-wide delays in air traffic involving Indigo airlines.
With the dinner cooked, the family of Bride Medha was in no mood to cancel the reception party. Hence the reception was held as planned.
The marriage of Medha and Sangam Das was solemnised on December 23 in Odisha, and the reception was fixed in Hubballi on December 3. On December 2, the bride and groom had booked their flights to Mumbai and then to Hubballi.
However, due to mass cancellations of Indigo aircraft the couple kept waiting for their flight to Mumbai at Bhuvaneshwar as the airline kept postponing the flight timings.
"If the airlines had announced the cancellation of the flight, we could have made some alternative arrangements to reach Hubballi. As all options failed and we had already invited close to 1,000 people, we decided to go on with the function without my daughter and her husband," said Anil Kumar Kshirsagar from Hubballi, the brides' father
Both Medha and Sangam Das, working in a software company in Bengaluru, were engaged a few months ago.
Besides the groom and bride many relatives who had their flights to Hubballi from Mumbai also missed the function.