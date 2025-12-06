Karnataka power tussle: Sonia Gandhi steps in for first time, holds talks with senior leaders

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka, Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday intervened for the first time, holding talks with senior Congress leaders in the national capital.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal were also present in the meeting, which lasted for around three hours.

According to sources, no decision emerged from the meeting, while it was officially described as a review of the “current political situation." The leadership is expected to meet again, likely on December 14 or 15.

According to insiders, the leaders are expected to meet after the Congress mega rally on ‘vote theft’ scheduled on December 14 at the Ramlila ground in Delhi. The leaders have decided that there should be no disturbance to the government until the next meeting.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who are at the centre of the row, are also expected to attend the discussions, a party leader familiar with the developments said.