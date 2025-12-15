United over breakfast, Karnataka CM and DyCM divided over luncheon in Delhi

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who had signalled truce over change in leadership tussle by hosting breakfast for each other was seemingly divided over the luncheon hosted by the party high command on the sidelines of the party’s ‘vote chori’ rally in the national capital on Sunday.

Shivakumar, who had landed a day early in New Delhi, met Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjuna, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi, whose audience was hard to come by for him, at the luncheon arranged at Indira Bhavan, the AICC headquarters.

He was found exchanging pleasantries with them in a jovial mood. According to sources he spoke to Sonia Gandhi for a while but it’s not known what transpired between them.

Siddaramaiah after landing in New Delhi had his lunch at Karnataka Bhavan and went straight to Ramleela Ground to join the rally.

Speculations is rife on whether it was the party high command’s move not to give audience to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at once, as it has to take a final call on the change in the CM post as a pact was reportedly struck when the party came to power in 2023. Or, Siddaramaiah chose not to attend the luncheon as the high command did not summon him to discuss the change in leadership and may take a call in future.