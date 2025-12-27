No fitness certificate for long-route buses without emergency doors: Karnataka transport minister

UDUPI: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that long-route buses without emergency doors will not be issued fitness certificates. He also said private buses are not allowed to carry goods other than the luggage of passengers.

Reddy, who was in Byndoor to inaugurate the new government bus stand on Saturday, said that bus operators should regularly check whether the emergency exit doors are functioning properly.

Though the bus stand in Byndoor was constructed three years ago, it was not inaugurated. Certain civil works, such as laying of the interlocking bricks and water supply connection, was pending. This bus stand has been readied at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

Further, the minister said the government is taking all measures to make sure that safety of passengers in KSRTC buses is not compromised. Earlier, there were no emergency exit doors in luxury buses and passengers had to break open the panes to escape in case of any accident. After an accident reported in Haveri in 2013, KSRTC introduced emergency exit doors in 25,000 vehicles during Reddy's tenure as the transport minister. Such emergency doors were also made mandatory in all other buses, he said.