No fitness certificate for long-route buses without emergency doors: Karnataka transport minister

UDUPI: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that long-route buses without emergency doors will not be issued fitness certificates. He also said private buses are not allowed to carry goods other than the luggage of passengers.
Reddy, who was in Byndoor to inaugurate the new government bus stand on Saturday, said that bus operators should regularly check whether the emergency exit doors are functioning properly.
Though the bus stand in Byndoor was constructed three years ago, it was not inaugurated. Certain civil works, such as laying of the interlocking bricks and water supply connection, was pending. This bus stand has been readied at a cost of Rs 8 crore.
Further, the minister said the government is taking all measures to make sure that safety of passengers in KSRTC buses is not compromised. Earlier, there were no emergency exit doors in luxury buses and passengers had to break open the panes to escape in case of any accident. After an accident reported in Haveri in 2013, KSRTC introduced emergency exit doors in 25,000 vehicles during Reddy's tenure as the transport minister. Such emergency doors were also made mandatory in all other buses, he said.
Responding to a query on monopoly of private bus operators in the coastal districts, the Minister said that the KSRTC is ready to operate more buses in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. “All MLAs from the region have been demanding KSRTC buses. However, we are not able to operate buses when the permits issued for KSRTC are challenged in courts repeatedly. I had issued permits on several routes during my previous tenure as the transport minister. However, many of them were cancelled. Appropriate measures will be taken to solve this crisis'' he said.
About KSRTC employees’ demands for pay revision, Minister said that he has spoken to the leaders to solve the issue.
Responding to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statements condemning Karnataka government demolishing houses in Faqir Colony and Waseem Layout, Reddy said that he has no idea why the Kerala CM made such remarks. “He is the Chief Minister of Kerala. Let them take care of their state first. We will manage our own state. In fact, I have no proper information about the demolition drive carried out there as I was out of station. I will comment only after collecting information,” he said.
The minister refused to comment when reporters sought his reactions to BJP’s claims that the party will come to power on its own in 2028. He also evaded queries on change of Chief Minister in the state.