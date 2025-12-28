2025: A year of uncertainties and churn in Karnataka

Politically, 2025 was a year of uncertainties, which at times appeared to have an impact on governance.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress’s tallest mass leader with a commendable track record, appeared shaky and vulnerable, especially towards the end of the year, after his government completed its half-way mark of two-and-a-half years in office.

The leadership tussle dented his image and that of his government, but the CM was not in a position to confidently claim his continuation for a full five-year tenure. From being an assertive leader and the sole power centre during his previous tenure, from 2013 to 2018, he is now more accommodative dealing with multiple power centres.

A senior Congress leader, holding a prominent position in the government, admits that there are at least three power centres – CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM & State Congress President DK Shivakumar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The politics of dinner meetings and backroom manoeuvrings started right at the beginning of the year, and it continued all through. As the cold war between the camps intensified over ‘power-sharing’, the party brass nudged the CM and DyCM to discuss the contentious issue over ‘naati koli saaru’ and ‘idli & vada’. It turned out to be mere optics as the ‘truce’ was short-lived.

The party’s central leaders’ failure to end the debate exposed its inherent weakness and worsened the crisis. The leadership issue is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. Kharge’s remarks, “the confusion was created by local leaders, and they have to settle it...,” added a new dimension.