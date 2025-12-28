Chitradurga accident: Families receive bodies after three-day wait

CHITRADURGA: After a three-day delay, the bodies of passengers charred in a bus-truck collision at Gorlathu Gate on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48 were handed over to their relatives.

Following the arrival of the forensic report from the Hubballi FSL laboratory in the morning, the bodies were released to grieving family members. The truck driver’s body remains at the district hospital morgue, as his relatives have yet to come forward to claim it.

Police also returned jewellery worn by the deceased to their families.

In accordance with procedure, police had collected samples from relatives on Thursday and sent them to the Hubballi FSL for testing.

Darshan, on receiving the bodies of his wife Bindu and their five-year-old daughter Greya, broke down at the sight of their charred remains. He was inconsolable, comforted only by his relatives.