Karnataka in 2025: Miles to go, promises to keep

Karnataka is one of the few states keeping Congress alive and breathing as a national political party. Under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the 2025–26 budget promised growth in response to criticisms of bankruptcy resulting from the ‘guarantees’ that won the Congress its election (a 43% vote share and 135 seats).

With DKS driving the party and Siddaramaiah handling the government budget, all eyes were on how the state would meet the 7% growth target they had set. Luckily, adequate rainfall and promising agricultural outputs have helped greatly. Trade in services and growth in the industrial sector have kept the economic momentum of the state at sustainable levels.

On top of all this, controlled inflation aided by stable food prices and bolstered fiscal performance led to a 7.7% growth in revenue collections. A report titled ‘Mid-Year Review of State Finances’ anticipates that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) will reach Rs 30,91,111 crore this year alone is a classic example of good economics.

The Congress government’s success on this front has prompted its critiques to look elsewhere. They have attempted to showcase the government’s failures and weaknesses despite loud cries of dissension and leadership change within their party.

They have looked to the MUDA, to embezzlement in Valmiki and Bovi corporations, to dharmic riots in Mandya and Nagamangala, to fuelling farmers’ agitations seeking a hike in sugarcane and maize prices, to the formation of an SIT for Dharmasthala, to the failure of the government’s guarantee to deliver timely monetary assistance to beneficiaries etc.