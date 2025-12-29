A year of slow process, sudden stops: Mobility and transport in Karnataka in 2025

BENGALURU: For Bengaluru and Karnataka, 2025 was another year where mobility dominated public conversation, not for breakthroughs alone but for delays, disruptions and decisions that reshaped how people move. From Metro milestones and missed deadlines to policy flip-flops and infrastructure setbacks, transport remained both a promise and a pain point.

Bike taxis remained a contentious issue in Karnataka through the year. After operating in a grey zone for years, the state government moved to regulate and eventually curb app-based bike taxi services, citing safety and legal concerns, and banned the bike taxi services. The decision affected thousands of riders who relied on bike taxis for last-mile connectivity, particularly in traffic-heavy Bengaluru. While traditional auto and cab unions welcomed the move, commuters were left with fewer affordable options.

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) saw moments of chaos in 2025, with flight delays, cancellations and access road congestion due to the Indigo meltdown. As passengers were left stranded, the airport turned into a refugee camp for days together – the airport saw a minimum of 100 flights cancelled every day for over a week. In addition to the cancelled flights, passengers were also unable to get their luggages as they were already checked in.